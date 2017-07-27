The week in 26 photos

People dressed as Santa Claus take a photo Tuesday, July 25, during the World Santa Claus Congress in Klampenborg, Denmark. The annual conference brings together professional Santas from all over the world.
Chelsea Pensioners Bill Hunt, left, and John Kidman wear virtual-reality goggles at the Household Cavalry Museum in London on Tuesday, July 25. The former soldiers were watching footage from the Battle of Passchendaele, a World War I campaign that took place 100 years ago.
Punk legend Iggy Pop performs at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23.
A baby koala hugs a stuffed animal at a zoo in Duisburg, Germany, on Wednesday, July 26.
A circus stunt takes place in London near the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, July 25. It was promoting Circus250, a nationwide festival celebrating 250 years of the modern-day circus.
Children run through a fountain to cool off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 26.
People attend the annual Boryeong Mud Festival in Boryeong, South Korea, on Saturday, July 22. The mud, which is believed to have beneficial effects on the skin due to its mineral content, is sourced from mud flats near Boryeong and transported to Daecheon Beach by truck.
Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals perform at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21.
Conjoined twins Rabia and Rukia stay at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, July 25. They were waiting on medical opinions over whether they would be separated by a surgical procedure.