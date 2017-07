The week in 26 photos

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, second from left, arrives on Capitol Hill to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, July 25. The day before, he made a rare public statement in which he said, "I did not collude with Russia," and that "all of my actions were proper" in the course of the presidential campaign. Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, also released a lengthy statement in which he confirmed that he had "perhaps" four encounters with Russians during the 2016 campaign and transition. But he insisted that he discussed nothing improper during those meetings.