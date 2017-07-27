Breaking News

The week in 26 photos

Updated 9:24 PM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, and newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci listen as US President Donald Trump talks with reporters during an exclusive Wall Street Journal interview on Tuesday, July 25. Two days later, Scaramucci called into CNN's "New Day" and all but blamed Priebus for leaking information. He compared their relationship to Cain and Abel, the biblical sons of Adam and Eve, and said "we have had odds, we have had differences. ... I don't know if this is repairable or not. That will be up to the President."
graphic warning - single image
Bodies of dead migrants are piled up inside a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Tuesday, July 25. Rescuers saved 167 migrants from the boat and said it was one of the worst conditions of overcrowding they had ever seen. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
US President Donald Trump speaks Monday, July 24, at the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Trump turned the event into a campaign-style rally, raging against the Washington "cesspool," slamming the "fake news" media and mocking Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in his speech. He also offered some uplifting stories and implored the young scouts to keep working and find a career they loved.
People dressed as Santa Claus take a photo Tuesday, July 25, during the World Santa Claus Congress in Klampenborg, Denmark. The annual conference brings together professional Santas from all over the world.
US Sen. John McCain returns to the Senate floor on Tuesday, July 25, less than two weeks after surgeons removed a large blood clot from his brain and diagnosed him with brain cancer. He received a standing ovation on both sides of the aisle.
Pop star Justin Bieber reaches out to a paparazzo he struck with his truck while he was trying to drive away from an event in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, July 26. Bieber stayed at the scene during the investigation, police said, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No citations were issued.
People protest US President Donald Trump in New York's Times Square on Wednesday, July 26. Earlier in the day, Trump announced in a series of tweets that transgender individuals would not be allowed to serve "in any capacity" in the armed forces. Serving in the shadows: Transgender troops face uncertain future
Chelsea Pensioners Bill Hunt, left, and John Kidman wear virtual-reality goggles at the Household Cavalry Museum in London on Tuesday, July 25. The former soldiers were watching footage from the Battle of Passchendaele, a World War I campaign that took place 100 years ago.
An Israeli border guard fires a tear-gas canister toward Palestinian protesters Monday, July 24, during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the West Bank. There has been increased tension in the region after Israel installed metal detectors at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this month. Israel, which implemented the security measure after an attack that killed two Israeli police officers, removed the detectors this week.
People on the Greek island of Kos look at a car crushed by rubble after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the island on Friday, July 21.
Yingluck Shinawatra, the former prime minister of Thailand, greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok on Friday, July 21. She faces criminal charges over a controversial rice subsidy program that cost the country billions. She is fighting the charges, saying they are politically motivated.
Former US President George H.W. Bush, left, tweeted this photo of him and former Vice President Dan Quayle on Wednesday, July 26. "Joyful reunion with a great friend and a wonderful public servant," Bush said. "Lucky to have had Dan by my side during 4 years of challenge and change."
People watch a wildfire burn near a beach in La Croix-Valmer, France, on Tuesday, July 25. Parts of the French Riviera were evacuated this week as forest fires burned swaths of land and threatened thousands of people.
Punk legend Iggy Pop performs at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23.
San Antonio police officers investigate the scene where dozens of undocumented immigrants were found in a parked tractor-trailer truck on Sunday, July 23. Eight people in the truck were already dead, and two more died after being hospitalized. Others were severely injured, and many will suffer from "irreversible brain damage," the city's fire chief said. The truck's driver was charged with knowingly transporting undocumented immigrants.
A baby koala hugs a stuffed animal at a zoo in Duisburg, Germany, on Wednesday, July 26.
A Molotov cocktail, thrown by anti-government protesters, explodes near members of the Venezuelan National Guard during clashes in Caracas on Wednesday, July 26. Venezuela's political crisis explained
A circus stunt takes place in London near the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, July 25. It was promoting Circus250, a nationwide festival celebrating 250 years of the modern-day circus.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, second from left, arrives on Capitol Hill to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, July 25. The day before, he made a rare public statement in which he said, "I did not collude with Russia," and that "all of my actions were proper" in the course of the presidential campaign. Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, also released a lengthy statement in which he confirmed that he had "perhaps" four encounters with Russians during the 2016 campaign and transition. But he insisted that he discussed nothing improper during those meetings.
Children run through a fountain to cool off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 26.
A protester is escorted out of a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, as US President Donald Trump speaks on Tuesday, July 25.
People attend the annual Boryeong Mud Festival in Boryeong, South Korea, on Saturday, July 22. The mud, which is believed to have beneficial effects on the skin due to its mineral content, is sourced from mud flats near Boryeong and transported to Daecheon Beach by truck.
Chris Gard and Connie Yates, parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard, read a statement at the High Court in London after giving up a legal fight over their son's treatment on Monday, July 24. Charlie suffers from mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, a rare degenerative condition that has left him with irreversible brain damage and a loss of motor skills. Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie has been since October, received permission from the European Court of Human Rights to discontinue life support in spite of his parents' desire to bring him to the United States for an experimental therapy. The doctors at GOSH argued that every medical option has already been considered and treatment in another country would not be in Charlie's best interest.
Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals perform at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21.
Conjoined twins Rabia and Rukia stay at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, July 25. They were waiting on medical opinions over whether they would be separated by a surgical procedure.
Canadian Coast Guard Capt. Victor Gronmyr looks out over the ice covering the Victoria Strait on Saturday, July 22, as the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica traverses the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. See last week in 23 photos
