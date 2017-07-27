Ohio State Fair: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in ride that was inspected

Story highlights The ride was inspected "three or four times" in two days, a state inspection official says

(CNN) Before Ohio fairgoers were hurled off the Fire Ball, the ride was inspected multiple times. And it passed.

"It's been looked at about three or four times over the course of two days," said Michael Vartorella, chief ride inspector for Ohio's Division of Amusement Ride Safety. "It was inspected at a couple of different stages and it was signed off" on Wednesday.

So what caused the 40-foot structure to break apart on opening night at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person and injuring six others?

The Fire Ball amusement ride after it malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Investigators are still trying to find answers. What we know so far comes from footage before the accident and witness accounts.

The Fire Ball, which has at least six rows of seats that spin around in the air as the entire structure moves like a pendulum, broke apart while it was in motion.

