US warns travelers about tainted alcohol in Mexico

It's urging vacationers to avoid excessive alcohol

(CNN) The United States is warning travelers to Mexico about tainted or counterfeit alcohol following the death of a Wisconsin woman.

"There have been allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out," it says.

"If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill."

