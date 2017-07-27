5 things for Thursday, July 27: Transgender ban, 'skinny repeal,' Ohio fair death

(CNN) Check out this solar panel farm shaped like a giant panda , then find out what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Transgender ban

2. Health care legislation

3. Ohio fair death

The opening day of the Ohio State Fair turned deadly when a ride malfunctioned . One person was killed and seven people were injured -- three critically -- when the Fireball ride broke apart, throwing riders at least 20 feet through the air. The Fireball has six rows of seats that spin around as the whole structure swings like a pendulum. The fair will be open today, but all rides will be closed so they may be inspected.

4. Russia sanctions

Looks like a deal to send a Russia sanctions bill to the President's desk has been reached. Under this deal brokered by House and Senate GOP leaders, the Senate will pass the House legislation -- which hits the Russians with new sanctions and limits the White House's ability to remove them -- and send that to Trump to sign (although it's not clear at this point if he will). In return, the House promises to take up sanctions against North Korea that came out of the Senate, something that Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker really wanted.

Speaking of North Korea, US intelligence officials think the regime will be able to launch a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile by early next year.

5. Venezuela strike

second day of a 48-hour national strike hits Venezuela today. Many Venezuelans are upset about a vote set for next week for a national assembly that could rewrite the country's constitution. These critics view it as a power grab by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The United States doesn't like it either, so the Treasury Department is slapping sanctions on 13 Venezuelan government officials. During today's strike expect to see more of the street protests that have raged for months as Venezuela struggles through an economic collapse and a food shortage.

"The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut."

Shutoff valve

Life after death

She lost her husband, a New York police officer, to a senseless act of violence, but thanks to modern medicine , part of him lives on.

Zeroed out

Coke's dumping Coke Zero with a new sugar-free drink called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, because Coke Zero doesn't taste enough like the real thing.

Justin's jab

Rolling Stone trolls President Trump big time by putting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the cover and asking, "Why can't he be our president?"

Family affair

Larry David's really good at playing Bernie Sanders, and now we know why -- it's in his genes.

AND FINALLY ...