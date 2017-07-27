Story highlights Chris Froome to compete in Vuelta a Espana

Could become first ever British winner

(CNN) Just days have passed since he sealed a fourth Tour de France victory, but Chris Froome has no intention of putting his feet up.

Instead the Briton's pursuit of cycling history continues, with the Team Sky rider announcing his participation in August's Vuelta a Espana.

No holder of the yellow jersey has gone on to win the "vicious" Spanish race since 1995, but the 32-year-old Froome was bullish about his chances.

"I've got the opportunity and I'm certainly going to go for it," said Froome, looking ahead to the first stage in the French city of Nîmes, where the Vuelta starts on August 19.

"To win the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible."

Read More