Breaking News

Chris Froome bids to end 22-year wait in 'vicious' Vuelta a Espana

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Against the backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe, Britain&#39;s Chris Froome rides to his fourth Tour de France win.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Against the backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe, Britain's Chris Froome rides to his fourth Tour de France win.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
Froome toasts a member of his team during the last stage of the Tour de France race.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Froome toasts a member of his team during the last stage of the Tour de France race.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
&quot;Each time I&#39;ve won the Tour it&#39;s been so unique, so different, such a different battle to get to this moment,&quot; said Froome.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
"Each time I've won the Tour it's been so unique, so different, such a different battle to get to this moment," said Froome.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
&quot;This year I think will be remembered for certainly being the closest and most hard-fought battle,&quot; added Froom. The Briton controlled much of the Tour but on stage 12 Italy&#39;s Fabio Aru did take hold of the yelllow jersey.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
"This year I think will be remembered for certainly being the closest and most hard-fought battle," added Froom. The Briton controlled much of the Tour but on stage 12 Italy's Fabio Aru did take hold of the yelllow jersey.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
Marcel Kittel of Germany and the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his victory in stage two of the 2017 Tour de France, a 203.5 kilometer ride from Dusseldorf to Liege. With five stage wins already this year, the 29-year-old is just two away from breaking into the top 10 riders with most stage wins in history.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Marcel Kittel of Germany and the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his victory in stage two of the 2017 Tour de France, a 203.5 kilometer ride from Dusseldorf to Liege. With five stage wins already this year, the 29-year-old is just two away from breaking into the top 10 riders with most stage wins in history.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
France&#39;s Thomas Boudat rides in the rain in a breakaway during the second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
France's Thomas Boudat rides in the rain in a breakaway during the second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Great Britain&#39;s Geraint Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey rides in the pack past supporters during the 212,5 km third stage. The Welshman won the leader&#39;s jersey after victory in the first stage and held onto it until the fifth, when teammate Chris Froome surged into the overall lead. However, Thomas had to withdraw from the race after breaking his collarbone on the tough Col de la Biche descent on stage nine.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides in the pack past supporters during the 212,5 km third stage. The Welshman won the leader's jersey after victory in the first stage and held onto it until the fifth, when teammate Chris Froome surged into the overall lead. However, Thomas had to withdraw from the race after breaking his collarbone on the tough Col de la Biche descent on stage nine.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Peter Sagan (2-L) of Slovakia flicks his elbow towards Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish (L) during the final sprint of the fourth stage. Sagan was subsequently disqualified from the Tour, before making an unsuccessful appeal to CAS. Cavendish suffered an injured shoulder which ended his hopes of overtaking Eddy Merckx as the Tour&#39;s most prolific stage winner.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Peter Sagan (2-L) of Slovakia flicks his elbow towards Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish (L) during the final sprint of the fourth stage. Sagan was subsequently disqualified from the Tour, before making an unsuccessful appeal to CAS. Cavendish suffered an injured shoulder which ended his hopes of overtaking Eddy Merckx as the Tour's most prolific stage winner.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Cavendish is interviewed by the media following treatment to his shoulder. The Briton was ruled out after scans showed a broken shoulder blade.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Cavendish is interviewed by the media following treatment to his shoulder. The Briton was ruled out after scans showed a broken shoulder blade.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
The pack rides past a sunflower field during the 207.5 km fourth stage of the Tour between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The pack rides past a sunflower field during the 207.5 km fourth stage of the Tour between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
The pack, including Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey, rides during the 160.5 km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The pack, including Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the 160.5 km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
The fifth stage the Tour was the last time Thomas wore the yellow jersey. The 31-year-old, one of Froome&#39;s key helpers in the mountains, was forced out of this year&#39;s race after breaking his collarbone on stage nine, calling it &quot;a bitter pill to swallow.&quot;
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The fifth stage the Tour was the last time Thomas wore the yellow jersey. The 31-year-old, one of Froome's key helpers in the mountains, was forced out of this year's race after breaking his collarbone on stage nine, calling it "a bitter pill to swallow."
Hide Caption
12 of 22
Kittel celebrates winning stage six of the Tour de France between Vesoul and Troyes (216km), his second victory of 2017.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Kittel celebrates winning stage six of the Tour de France between Vesoul and Troyes (216km), his second victory of 2017.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
The riders take in the picturesque eighth stage of the Tour betweenDole and Station des Rousses. Lilian Calmejane delighted the home fans by recording a second French victory of this year&#39;s Tour.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The riders take in the picturesque eighth stage of the Tour betweenDole and Station des Rousses. Lilian Calmejane delighted the home fans by recording a second French victory of this year's Tour.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
A horse rider is pictured in front of the pack as a media helicopter flies overhead during the seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
A horse rider is pictured in front of the pack as a media helicopter flies overhead during the seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
The peloton jostles during the 213.5 km seventh stage.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The peloton jostles during the 213.5 km seventh stage.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Calmejane remarkably still won the eighth stage despite coming off his bike with a bout of cramp.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Calmejane remarkably still won the eighth stage despite coming off his bike with a bout of cramp.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Richie Porte receives medical assistance after his horror crash during stage nine. The Aussie sustained a fractured right collarbone and pelvis on the descent of the Mont du Chat.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Richie Porte receives medical assistance after his horror crash during stage nine. The Aussie sustained a fractured right collarbone and pelvis on the descent of the Mont du Chat.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
The pack rides in the rain during the ninth stage between Nantua and Chambery.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The pack rides in the rain during the ninth stage between Nantua and Chambery.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
The peloton rides past an emergency helicopter during stage nine.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The peloton rides past an emergency helicopter during stage nine.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
Team Astana&#39;s Alexey Lutsenko is helped from the bushes after crashing during stage nine from Nantua to Chambéry. The same corner claimed Lutsenko&#39;s teammate Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev as another victim, with Thomas suffering the same fate as the chasing pack arrived minutes later.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
Team Astana's Alexey Lutsenko is helped from the bushes after crashing during stage nine from Nantua to Chambéry. The same corner claimed Lutsenko's teammate Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev as another victim, with Thomas suffering the same fate as the chasing pack arrived minutes later.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
The pack of riders in action during the nine stage of the Tour de France.
Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
The pack of riders in action during the nine stage of the Tour de France.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
froome tease02 Tour de France 2017 Christopher Froome01 Tour de France 2017 Christopher Froome Christopher Froome tour de france tease 01 tour de france 201702 tour de france 201703 tour de france 201704 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED05 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED06 tour de france 201707 tour de france 201708 tour de france 201709 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED10 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED11 tour de france 201712 tour de france 201713 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED14 tour de france 201715 tour de france 201716 tour de france 201717 tour de france 201718 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Chris Froome to compete in Vuelta a Espana
  • Could become first ever British winner

(CNN)Just days have passed since he sealed a fourth Tour de France victory, but Chris Froome has no intention of putting his feet up.

Instead the Briton's pursuit of cycling history continues, with the Team Sky rider announcing his participation in August's Vuelta a Espana.
No holder of the yellow jersey has gone on to win the "vicious" Spanish race since 1995, but the 32-year-old Froome was bullish about his chances.
    "I've got the opportunity and I'm certainly going to go for it," said Froome, looking ahead to the first stage in the French city of Nîmes, where the Vuelta starts on August 19.
    "To win the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible."
    Read More
    Froome has fallen agonizingly short three times on the Spanish roads, placing second in the general classification in 2011, 2014 and 2016.
    "The Vuelta is a race I love -- it's vicious but it's three weeks that I enjoy. I've come second three times now and I'd love to win.
    Should he go one better, the 32-year-old would become the first ever British winner.
    "There's no reason why not," said Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford, calling his star rider "a big champion"
    "We've got four weeks to the start of the Vuelta. We've got a couple of races in between but we'll dust ourselves down a little bit and go and do it all over again."
    Froome rides past the Arc de Triomphe in the 2017 Tour de France&#39;s concluding stage.
    Froome rides past the Arc de Triomphe in the 2017 Tour de France's concluding stage.
    READ: "A man with no platform is a lost man," says Armstrong
    READ: Is this the world's toughest bike race?

    A victim of his own success?

    Froome is just one Tour de France win away from the all-time record -- held by cycling luminaries Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.
    However, Froome's recent domination of the Tour hasn't been universally welcomed, with some downgrading his achievements as more a product of cold efficiency, teamwork and mastery of data, rather than his own individual brilliance.
    Are such accusations fair?
    From crashes and punctures to unsympathetic bystanders, Froome has overcome every barrier that has been put in his way -- famously running up Mont Ventoux in his cycling shoes on his way to the yellow jersey last year.
    Does Chris Froome get the credit he deserves? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Sometimes overlooked for a perceived lack of panache, he graciously helped a fan propose to his fiancee in the "City of Love," just moments after celebrating his fourth tour win in Paris this week.
    The charismatic Bradley Wiggins was always going to be a tough act to follow -- particularly given he ended Britain's 110-year wait for a first Tour de France winner.
    Conquer the Vuelta, which finishes on 10 September in Madrid, and perhaps Froome will prove his credentials once and for all.