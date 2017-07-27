Story highlights Ravens offensive lineman is working on his PhD

(CNN) John Urschel, a Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman known for his passion for mathematics, has retired from the NFL, aged 26.

In a statement released by the team, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Urschel had informed him of the decision Thursday morning.

"We respect John and respect his decision," Harbaugh said. "We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

He earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from Penn State and is currently working on his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), studying spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning.

Urschel, listed in the Ravens team bio at 6 feet, 3 inches and 300 pounds, played college football at Penn State and was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (175th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Urschel on stage during Genius Gala 6.0 at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.