Story highlights Ravens offensive lineman is working on his PhD

Urschel attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Had been with the Ravens for three years

(CNN) John Urschel, a Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman known for his passion for mathematics, has retired from the NFL at age 26.

In a statement released by the team, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Urschel had informed him of the decision Thursday morning.

"We respect John and respect his decision," Harbaugh said. "We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

He earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from Penn State and is currently working on his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), studying spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning.

In 2013, Urschel taught trigonometry and analytic geometry in the spring semester at Penn State and integral vector calculus during the fall semester. He also has had papers published, including one titled "Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector," which appeared in the Journal of Computational Mathematics.