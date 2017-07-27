What's the message? Trump's theme week fumbles

Story highlights The idea was to draw attention to broad economic issues like jobs and infrastructure

But the effort has been largely overshadowed by the President and his Twitter account

(CNN) The White House has a new communications director in Anthony Scaramucci, but the man who drives the administration's messaging has always worked from the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump has undermined all manner of Washington norms during his six months on the job. Often it's by design. He was elected on a promise to upend (and upset) the ruling class. But the strategy has its setbacks. Presidential tweetstorms have a way of washing out even the most carefully choreographed policy campaigns.

When the White House communications shop began unveiling theme weeks in the spring, the idea was to draw attention to broad economic issues like jobs and infrastructure. And, perhaps just as importantly, they would draw attention away from the Russia probes that have consumed Trump and so many news cycles.

But these familiar ploys -- which look more and more like anachronisms in the social media era -- have wilted in the shadow of the President and his Twitter account.

American Heroes Week