Story highlights GOP leaders haven't commented on a potential override were Trump to veto the legislation

The bill contains sanctions against North Korea, Iran and Russia

Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump's new communications director, told CNN on Thursday that the President may veto bipartisan sanctions against Russia, breaking with the widespread approval the sanctions received on Capitol Hill.

"He may sign the sanctions exactly the way they are, or he may veto the sanctions and negotiate an even tougher deal against the Russians," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day," calling Trump's strategy on sanctions part of his "counterintuitive, counterpunching personality."

Congressional negotiators reached a deal Wednesday night to send new sanctions, paving the way to send a bill to Trump's desk that slaps Russia with new sanctions and limits Trump's ability to alter them.

GOP leaders haven't commented on a potential override were Trump to veto the legislation.

"Following very productive discussions with (House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy), I am glad to announce that we have reached an agreement that will allow us to send sanctions legislation to the president's desk," Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, said in a statement.

Read More