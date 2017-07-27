Story highlights Trump announced on Wednesday that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to enlist or serve in the military

US defense officials have indicated that they were caught off guard by the policy change

Washington (CNN) The Joint Chiefs of Staff, including chairman General Joseph Dunford, were not aware President Donald Trump planned to tweet a ban on transgender service members, three US defense officials told CNN -- the latest indication that top military leaders across all four service branches were blindsided by the President's announcement.

Trump announced Wednesday that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to enlist or serve in the military.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump said in a series of tweets. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

His tweet came less than a month into the six-month delay set by Defense Secretary James Mattis to review the US military's policy on transgender service members.

A US official told CNN that Mattis was consulted on Trump's plan to announce a transgender military ban.

