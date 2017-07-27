Trump welcomes first responders in congressional shooting to White House

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump welcomed first responders from last month's shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a member of the Capitol police force to the White House on Thursday, touting them as "real heroes" who "saved so many lives."

The event -- which comes amid the White House's "American Heroes" theme week -- included David Bailey and Crystal Griner, two US Capitol Police special agents injured during the shooting. Three officers from the Alexandria Police Department -- Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe, Alexander Jensen -- were also honored at the White House event.

"These officers saved the lives of every innocent person on the field that day. Many of them friends of Mike and myself," Trump said. "They are American heroes and we salute them."

Griner, Bailey, Battaglia, Jobe and Jensen all received a medal of valor for their bravery during the attack at practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

In addition to Scalise, a congressional staffer, Zachary Barth, was shot in the leg. Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional staffer, was also shot.

