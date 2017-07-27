Breaking News

AG Sessions 'confident' he 'made the right decision' to recuse himself

By Miranda Green and Saba Hamedy, CNN

Updated 11:44 PM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Sessions: Trump's criticism is 'hurtful'
Sessions: Trump's criticism is 'hurtful'

    Sessions: Trump's criticism is 'hurtful'

Story highlights

  • Sessions said Trump's tweets about him were "hurtful"
  • The attorney general said he believes Trump remains committed to making the country "great again"

Washington (CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that President Donald Trump's critical tweets about him were "kind of hurtful," but insists he "made the right decision" in recusing himself from investigations related to the 2016 campaign.

"I understand his feelings about it," Sessions told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday of Trump, who recently said he is "disappointed" in the Justice Department head. "Because this has been a big distraction for him. But ... I'm confident I made the right decision, a decision that's consistent with the rule of law."
Sessions said that the flurry of tweets Trump has sent off criticizing him were not the easiest to swallow, but he still defended his boss's leadership style.
    Why firing Jeff Sessions would be the most Donald Trump move ever
    Why firing Jeff Sessions would be the most Donald Trump move ever
    "Well it's kind of hurtful, but the President of the United States is a strong leader," Sessions said, adding that he believes Trump remains committed to making the country "great again."
    "He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again, and he has had a lot of criticisms -- and he is steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that's what I intend to do," Sessions said.
    Jeff Sessions became US attorney general this year after serving as a Republican senator from Alabama. He began as a lawyer in Alabama in 1973, served as assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and as Alabama attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1996. Click through to read more about his life and career.
    Jeff Sessions became US attorney general this year after serving as a Republican senator from Alabama. He began as a lawyer in Alabama in 1973, served as assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and as Alabama attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1996. Click through to read more about his life and career.
    Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born in Selma, Alabama, on December 24, 1946.
    Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born in Selma, Alabama, on December 24, 1946.
    Sessions became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He also served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
    Sessions became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He also served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
    Sessions and his wife, Mary Blackshear, met when he was a college freshman. He received his bachelor&#39;s from Huntingdon College in Alabama.
    Sessions and his wife, Mary Blackshear, met when he was a college freshman. He received his bachelor's from Huntingdon College in Alabama.
    Sessions, then a US attorney, is questioned in 1986 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Sessions&#39; nomination was rejected.
    Sessions, then a US attorney, is questioned in 1986 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Sessions' nomination was rejected.
    Sessions became Alabama attorney general in 1995. Here, he greets supporters in Mobile, Alabama, in 1996 while seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
    Sessions became Alabama attorney general in 1995. Here, he greets supporters in Mobile, Alabama, in 1996 while seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
    Senator-elect Sessions at the GOP conference on December 5, 1996.
    Senator-elect Sessions at the GOP conference on December 5, 1996.
    Sessions checks in on some Alabama delegates to the 2004 GOP presidential nominating convention in New York. The delegates took time out from the convention to volunteer at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.
    Sessions checks in on some Alabama delegates to the 2004 GOP presidential nominating convention in New York. The delegates took time out from the convention to volunteer at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.
    Sessions and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, confer during a Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Alberto R. Gonzales in January 2005. President George W. Bush nominated Gonzales to be attorney general.
    Sessions and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, confer during a Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Alberto R. Gonzales in January 2005. President George W. Bush nominated Gonzales to be attorney general.
    President George W. Bush joins Sessions at a 2007 Republican fundraiser for Session in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions was re-elected to the Senate in 2008.
    President George W. Bush joins Sessions at a 2007 Republican fundraiser for Session in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions was re-elected to the Senate in 2008.
    Sessions during a congressional hearing in 2008. He served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works committees.
    Sessions during a congressional hearing in 2008. He served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works committees.
    Sessions meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. He voted against her nomination, which was made be President Barack Obama.
    Sessions meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. He voted against her nomination, which was made be President Barack Obama.
    Sessions speaks to reporters in 2009. He is accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
    Sessions speaks to reporters in 2009. He is accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
    Obama Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan greets Sessions in 2010 while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, looks on. Sessions voted against Kagan&#39;s nomination.
    Obama Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan greets Sessions in 2010 while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, looks on. Sessions voted against Kagan's nomination.
    Leahy and Sessions at Kagan&#39;s confirmation hearings in 2010. Kagan was nominated by President Barack Obama.
    Leahy and Sessions at Kagan's confirmation hearings in 2010. Kagan was nominated by President Barack Obama.
    Sessions and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, look at a copy of the 2013 budget during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2012. Obama&#39;s 2013 proposed budget was criticized by Republicans.
    Sessions and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, look at a copy of the 2013 budget during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2012. Obama's 2013 proposed budget was criticized by Republicans.
    From left: First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Sessions pray during the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
    From left: First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Sessions pray during the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
    Sessions speaks about Obama&#39;s executive order on immigration policy during a news conference in December 2014 with a delegation from the National Sheriffs Association. Obama&#39;s executive order came after congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach consensus on immigration laws.
    Sessions speaks about Obama's executive order on immigration policy during a news conference in December 2014 with a delegation from the National Sheriffs Association. Obama's executive order came after congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach consensus on immigration laws.
    On February 28, 2016, in Madison, Alabama, Sessions becomes the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president.
    On February 28, 2016, in Madison, Alabama, Sessions becomes the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president.
    In July 2016, Sessions talks with reporters after a meeting with then-presidential candidate Trump and the Senate Republican Conference at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in Washington. Sessions was one of several Republicans being talked about as Trump&#39;s vice presidential running mate.
    In July 2016, Sessions talks with reporters after a meeting with then-presidential candidate Trump and the Senate Republican Conference at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in Washington. Sessions was one of several Republicans being talked about as Trump's vice presidential running mate.
    Sessions wears a &quot;Make Mexico Great Again Also&quot; hat before a Trump speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in August 2016.
    Sessions wears a "Make Mexico Great Again Also" hat before a Trump speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in August 2016.
    Sessions nominates Trump to be the Republican nominee for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
    Sessions nominates Trump to be the Republican nominee for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
    Sessions listens in October 2016 as then-candidate Trump speaks during a national security meeting with advisers at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions was one of Trump&#39;s closest and most consistent allies.
    Sessions listens in October 2016 as then-candidate Trump speaks during a national security meeting with advisers at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions was one of Trump's closest and most consistent allies.
    Donald Trump Jr. and Sessions at a dinner in Washington in January 2017.
    Donald Trump Jr. and Sessions at a dinner in Washington in January 2017.
    Sessions, then attorney general-designate, and his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, arrive for Trump&#39;s January 20, 2017, presidential inauguration.
    Sessions, then attorney general-designate, and his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, arrive for Trump's January 20, 2017, presidential inauguration.
    Vice President Mike Pence swears in Sessions as attorney general while Sessions&#39; wife and President Trump look on in the Oval Office on February 9, 2017. Sessions was approved after a contentious battle along party lines.
    Vice President Mike Pence swears in Sessions as attorney general while Sessions' wife and President Trump look on in the Oval Office on February 9, 2017. Sessions was approved after a contentious battle along party lines.
    On March 2, 2017, Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On July 19, Trump told The New York Times he wished Sessions hadn&#39;t made the recusal.
    On March 2, 2017, Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On July 19, Trump told The New York Times he wished Sessions hadn't made the recusal.
    Sessions arrives on June 13, 2017, to testify at a Senate intelligence committee hearing about meetings he had with Russians during the Trump presidential campaign. Sessions called the Russia collusion claim a &quot;detestable lie.&quot;
    Sessions arrives on June 13, 2017, to testify at a Senate intelligence committee hearing about meetings he had with Russians during the Trump presidential campaign. Sessions called the Russia collusion claim a "detestable lie."
    The public criticism of Sessions by Trump has persisted for weeks. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!"
    Trump publicly voiced his displeasure with his attorney general during an interview with The New York Times published last week. He said that he would not have chosen Sessions to be his attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from investigations into matters related to the 2016 presidential campaign.
    Sen. Lindsey Graham vows 'holy hell to pay' if Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fired
    Trump's remarks represent an extraordinary rebuke from the President toward the nation's top law enforcement official, who is also one of his earliest political allies -- Sessions was the first sitting senator to back Trump's presidential bid.
    "Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President," Trump said in the interview. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you.' It's extremely unfair -- and that's a mild word -- to the President."
    Sessions' supporters stand up for attorney general
    Sessions said if Trump "wants to make a change, he can certainly do so," but noted that he thinks the Department of Justice is "making tremendous progress" under his leadership.
    "We've achieved in many ways more than I thought at this point in time," he said.
    When asked about investigations into criminal leaks -- which Trump has asked the Department of Justice to crack down on -- Sessions said he has "not been happy with past prosecutions and investigations."
    "It cannot continue, some people need to go to jail," he said. "The President has every right to ask the Department of Justice to be more aggressive in that, and we intend to."
    Sessions said he doesn't have any conversations with Trump scheduled in the near future.
    "I don't think it's on the calendar yet," he said when asked about any future meetings with the President. But "people have talked about it at the White House."