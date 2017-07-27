Story highlights Sessions said Trump's tweets about him were "hurtful"

Sessions added that he believes Trump remains committed to making the country "great again."

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that President Donald Trump's critical tweets about him were "kind of hurtful."

Speaking to Fox News Thursday, Sessions said that the flurry of tweets Trump has sent off criticizing him were not the easiest to swallow, but he still defended his boss's leadership style.

"Well it's kind of hurtful, but the President of the United States is a strong leader," Sessions said, adding that he believes Trump remains committed to making the country "great again."

"He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again, and he has had a lot of criticisms -- and he is steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that's what I intend to do," Sessions said in comments released by Fox News ahead of a primetime interview with Sessions set for Thursday.

The public criticism of Sessions by Trump has persisted for weeks. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted , "Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!"

Read More