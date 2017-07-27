Senate sends Russia sanctions to Trump's desk

Story highlights The bill includes new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea

(CNN) The Senate on Thursday passed sweeping legislation slapping new sanctions on Russia and rebuking President Donald Trump in a bill that now will head to the President's desk.

The bill, which gives Congress new powers to block Trump from easing sanctions against Moscow, passed the Senate 98-2. It passed the House on Tuesday 419-3.

The measure is one of the first major bipartisan pieces of legislation passed during Trump's presidency, and it effectively ties the hands of the President when it comes to easing Russia sanctions.

The bill also includes new sanctions on Iran and North Korea, and was a product of lengthy negotiations between the House and Senate that devolved into finger-pointing between the two parties and chambers several times before an agreement was finalized.

The White House has not said whether Trump will sign the bill. On Thursday morning Trump's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggested he could veto the legislation.