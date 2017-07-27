Breaking News

Priebus' standing questioned anew as Scaramucci launches attack

By Kevin Liptak, Sara Murray, Jeff Zeleny and Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 6:10 PM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WH won't say if Trump has faith in Priebus
WH won't say if Trump has faith in Priebus

    JUST WATCHED

    WH won't say if Trump has faith in Priebus

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH won't say if Trump has faith in Priebus 01:08

Story highlights

  • "We have had odds. We have had differences," Scaramucci said of Priebus
  • There appears little doubt where Trump's allegiances land

Washington (CNN)When President Donald Trump remarked in April upon a swath of vacant lots passing beneath his helicopter, his top aide Reince Priebus took note.

Weeks later, as the head of a top Taiwanese electronics supplier visited the Oval Office to inquire about constructing a US plant, it was Priebus who remembered those empty plots of land in Wisconsin.
"I know a good spot that you should go -- that place in Kenosha," Priebus proudly recalled telling Trump in an interview with a local TV station this week.
    Engaged in the project from start to finish, the Wisconsin-born chief of staff was eager to see the deal announced from the East Room on Wednesday. But as Trump began ticking through state and federal officials who helped make the project happen, Priebus' name didn't warrant a mention.
    The absence of a public acknowledgment would be demoralizing enough. But for Priebus -- a chief of staff who has struggled since January to please a fickle and often fuming Trump -- the day's indignity was only beginning.
    Read More

    'Cain and Abel'

    Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet
    Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet

      JUST WATCHED

      Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet 01:18
    Hours later, Trump's newly installed communications director appeared, on Twitter, to accuse Priebus of leaking his financial information. He didn't clarify his message for hours, leading to the widespread assumption, including within the White House, that he was going after the man who is supposed to be the President's top-ranking adviser.
    The next morning, Anthony Scaramucci insisted that wasn't what he was saying. But in the course of a remarkable, prolonged telephone interview on CNN, the impression of a feud was only confirmed.
    "We have had odds. We have had differences," Scaramucci said, before turning to a Biblical comparison that left little doubt of the acrimony.
    "When I said we were brothers from the podium, that's because we're rough on each other. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel," he said, referring to the Old Testament story of fratricide. "Other brothers can fight with each other and get along. I don't know if this is reparable or not. That will be up to the President."
    There appears little doubt where Trump's allegiances land. Scaramucci told CNN's Chris Cuomo at the start of his interview that he'd received Trump's "full support and his full blessing" to detail his grudges with Priebus during a 15-minute conversation Thursday morning.
    Divides among White House staffers are not a new occurrence, but the openness with which Scaramucci described his tensions with Priebus marks a brazen split with past attempts to downplay reports of infighting.
    It's led to new speculation about Priebus' future, which has been a lingering subtext of Trump's administration since he entered the White House in January.
    A former Republican National Committee chairman who entered Trump's orbit only after the businessman secured his party's nomination a year ago, Priebus was installed in the hopes he could help the political outsider navigate the complicated aspects of Washington governing.
    But over his first six months in office, Trump hasn't developed the same type of close relationship with Priebus as he already enjoyed with his campaign confidants. And Priebus has failed to guide Trump toward major legislative wins, most notably on health care.
    When Scaramucci -- whose official start date as communications director was moved up to Wednesday -- arrived at the White House, it was seen as a setback for Priebus and the group of RNC staffers he brought with him to the West Wing. Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer were said to have resisted the appointment. Spicer quit his job over it.
    Now, a source close to the chief of staff said his patience is also beginning to wear thin. He's facing a barrage of attacks from within the White House at the same time he's increasingly shut out of key presidential decisions.
    "Reince, for all his weaknesses, was even-keeled," one Priebus ally said. "He kept the governing happening."
    Priebus at least tried to instill some order in the West Wing, said this source, who predicted the White House would descend further into chaos if he exited.
    But some close to the President have been privately urging Trump to make a change. They believe Priebus has proven ineffective both in shepherding Trump's agenda and in imposing order amid Trump's chaos.
    "I hope Reince goes. His standing with the President is so low," one person close to Trump bluntly said. "I think Reince is really the worst chief of staff we've seen in 25 years. He may make it, but I doubt it."
    This person said that Priebus is no longer carrying out the President's wishes, but is instead preoccupied with maintaining power within the White House -- a proposition made difficult by the installation of Scaramucci, who -- like Priebus -- will report directly to Trump.
    That places the new communications director alongside the chief of staff and Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, as advisers with direct lines to the commander in chief. Past White Houses -- even those with powerful communications staffers -- have organized their staff to report to the chief of staff instead.
    "In almost all modern White Houses, every staff member reports through and to the White House chief of staff," said David Cohen, a political science professor at the University of Akron who studies the chief of staff position.
    "It looks like Scaramucci, at this point, is a first among equals, which is always the spot that's reserved for the chief of staff," Cohen said. "These types of organizations, in the modern White House, don't work well, and usually fail pretty spectacularly."

    RNC hands

    Smerconish&#39;s exit interview with Sean Spicer
    Russia hacking Donald Trump spicer smerconish_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Smerconish's exit interview with Sean Spicer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Smerconish's exit interview with Sean Spicer 04:30
    When Priebus accepted his position as chief of staff, he brought a chunk of the Republican National Committee's infrastructure -- including much of the communications shop -- along with him.
    But some key Priebus allies have already departed, leaving the chief of staff even more exposed in a West Wing known for backbiting.
    Former deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh left the administration in March and has since returned to the RNC. Last week, Spicer announced his resignation in protest of Trump's decision to hire Scaramucci. He's expected to formally depart in August. And another Priebus loyalist -- Michael Short -- resigned from his role as deputy press secretary on Tuesday as it became clear he would likely be fired if he didn't quit first.
    Priebus himself, meanwhile, believes Scaramucci's public comments are more sideshow than substance, according to a person close to him, a feeling that may belie the fact that Trump is in his new communication director's corner.
    Priebus is unlikely to make any public comments about the public row, the source said, saying that the chief of staff plans on "taking the high road" in the kerfuffle.
    In Washington, establishment Republicans watched with concern as the conflict between Trump's communications director and his chief of staff worsened.
    "I think that Scaramucci had better be a lot more careful than he has been," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on the Laura Ingraham radio show. "He obviously likes the limelight, he obviously likes being in the media. I would say right now he is being more pugnacious than effective. He ought to slow down a little bit and learn what he is doing."
    President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 37
    Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 37
    Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 37
    Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 37
    Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania&#39;s business school.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania's business school.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 37
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 37
    Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 37
    Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 37
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 37
    The Trump family, circa 1986.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    The Trump family, circa 1986.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 37
    Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 37
    Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 37
    Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 37
    Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 37
    Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 37
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 37
    Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 37
    An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
    Hide Caption
    18 of 37
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 37
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp rejected the suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp rejected the suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 37
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 37
    Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 37
    For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 37
    Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 37
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 37
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 37
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 37
    Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 37
    In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announced that he was running for President.&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he would give up&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, Trump announced that he was running for President. He said he would give up "The Apprentice" to run.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 37
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 37
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 37
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 37
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
    Hide Caption
    33 of 37
    Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/gallery/first-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first presidential debate, &lt;/a&gt;which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 37
    Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. &quot;I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/07/politics/donald-trump-women-vulgar/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump said,&lt;/a&gt; referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of &quot;Access Hollywood.&quot; Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 37
    Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. &quot;Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement,&quot; he told his supporters in New York.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. "Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement," he told his supporters in New York.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 37
    Trump is joined by his family as he is sworn in as President on January 20.
    Photos: Donald Trump's rise
    Trump is joined by his family as he is sworn in as President on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 37
    01 trump PARRY01 young donald trump02 young donald trump03 young donald trump04 young donald trumpdonald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 1_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 4_RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivanaDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 2_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 5_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 6_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 7_RESTRICTED08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED Donald Trump&#39;s empire add 8_RESTRICTED02 trumpDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 3_RESTRICTED05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723First Pres debate Trump01 week in politics 100805 trump victory speech 39 inauguration 0120
    "It's totally unhelpful having someone going around starting family fights in public, and if he is going to be that divisive I'm not sure if he is going to be that useful to the president," Gingrich said. "I think Scaramucci is full of himself, I think he got down here from New York and he is all excited; frankly he is talking more than he is thinking. He needs to slow down and learn the business."
    But while Scaramucci may still be learning the inner workings of the White House, his understanding and proximity to Trump -- a fellow New Yorker -- seems without question.
    On Wednesday, about an hour after the jobs announcement in the East Room, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stood outside the White House, talking with a few reporters. It was only then when Priebus' name was raised. Walker showered praise on the beleaguered chief of staff and Wisconsin native, commending him for helping make the deal come together.
    A short time later, Priebus walked out of the White House for a few pictures with Wisconsin officials who came to Washington for the day. As he was holding court with his old friends, the President and Scaramucci were dining upstairs in the residence of the White House with the Fox News host Sean Hannity.