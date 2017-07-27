Ryan can't guarantee House won't pass 'skinny bill'

Washington (CNN) House Republicans are skeptical of the so-called "skinny" health care bill that may emerge from the Senate floor tonight, but GOP leaders are putting members on notice they may be working this weekend if it gets dropped in their lap.

And House Speaker Paul Ryan can't give a guarantee they won't face a "skinny bill" vote.

"Conference Committee is one option under consideration and something we're taking steps to prepare for should we choose that route after first discussing with the members of our conference," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong told CNN.

"We don't want a skinny deal to be some kind of bony skin," Rep. Mark Walker, Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, told reporters Thursday, saying he prefers hashing out a broader Obamacare repeal and replace package in a formal negotiation with members of both the House and Senate.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a conservative leader who helped shape the House bill that passed in May, made it clear he wasn't a fan of the latest Senate bill. He told CNN if Senate Republicans can muster the votes to pass it, "the only response if it passes would be to go to conference. We can't send that to the President. I mean, after seven years and seven months, that's the best we can do?"

