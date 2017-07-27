Melania Trump announces her first solo trip as first lady

Washington (CNN) In September, eight months into her tenure as first lady of the United States, first lady Melania Trump will make her first official solo trip to a foreign country.

Trump announced in a statement Thursday that she will lead the US delegation to this year's Invictus Games, being held in Toronto, Canada, September 23-30.

"In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions -- something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year's games," Trump said.

The Invictus Games were started in 2014 by Britain's Prince Harry, who was inspired to build global awareness for servicemen and women injured in combat. During the games, hundreds of participants compete in para-Olympic style activities, such as swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Seventeen different countries are taking part in this year's challenge.

"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year," said the first lady in her statement.

