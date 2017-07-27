Melania Trump announces her first solo trip as first lady

Breaking News

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris' Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps were visiting Poland ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. See more photos from the President's first foreign trip
Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
Washington (CNN)In September, eight months into her tenure as first lady of the United States, first lady Melania Trump will make her first official solo trip to a foreign country.

Trump announced in a statement Thursday that she will lead the US delegation to this year's Invictus Games, being held in Toronto, Canada, September 23-30.
"In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions -- something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year's games," Trump said.
The Invictus Games were started in 2014 by Britain's Prince Harry, who was inspired to build global awareness for servicemen and women injured in combat. During the games, hundreds of participants compete in para-Olympic style activities, such as swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Seventeen different countries are taking part in this year's challenge.
    "I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year," said the first lady in her statement.
    Trump will be following in the footsteps of former first lady Michelle Obama, who, with Prince Harry, kicked off the 2016 Invictus Games in the host city of Orlando.
    Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama made a video ahead of the games, challenging Prince Harry to "bring it," when he and his British team arrived to compete. In response, Harry made his own "bring it" video, with his grandmother, the Queen of England.
    No word yet on any jovial trash talk from Melania Trump to the prince.
    Trump has already made visits to several countries, albeit accompanying her husband. In May, she visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy, and earlier this month, she was by the President's side in Poland and Germany. Just two weeks ago, she made a quick trip to France for Bastille Day celebrations.
    But this journey to Canada will be a first step for Trump on her own, and one relatively early in her husband's administration. Michelle Obama waited 15 months before her first international trip, which was to Mexico. It was 16 months before Laura Bush ventured overseas officially as first lady, taking a 10-day trip to France, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
    Trump has been in the spotlight more this week after spending time in New York City and Bedminster, New Jersey.
    On Tuesday evening, she accompanied the President to a rally in Ohio, introducing him before a crowd of several thousand. Wednesday, according to a White House source, the first lady held a full day of meetings with her East Wing staff.