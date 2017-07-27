Murkowski says Zinke contacted her in wake of health care votes

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Thursday she was contacted by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in the wake of her vote to oppose GOP efforts to advance the party's health care bill earlier this week.

Murkowski was responding to a reporter's question on Capitol Hill regarding a story in the Alaska Dispatch News that said Zinke called both her and the state's other Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, to warn them that Alaska's standing with the administration was at risk due to Murkowski's dissent.

The conversation with Zinke was about more than just health care and included a discussion about energy, Murkowski said in comments aired live by MSNBC.

But it's notable that Zinke, whose department has no direct role in efforts to reform health care, would bring up the issue with a sitting senator.

In a statement to CNN, Murkowski said that although she has "disagreed with the Senate process so far, the President and I agree that the status quo with health care in our country is not acceptable and that reforms must be made. I continue working to find the best path for what I believe will achieve that --a committee process where we can work issues in the open and ensure Alaskans have the health care choices they want, the affordability they need, and the quality of care they deserve."

