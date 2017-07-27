Story highlights Sen. Graham: "If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay"

Trump has slammed Sessions on Twitter over the past week, calling the attorney general "beleaguered"

Washington (CNN) As President Donald Trump continues to publicly criticize Jeff Sessions, one of the attorney general's former colleagues is promising that if Sessions is fired, there will be "holy hell to pay."

"I'm 100% behind Jeff Sessions," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told CNN's Manu Raju Thursday morning on Capitol Hill. "If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay."

The Republican lawmaker also slammed Trump for what he views as an effort to "marginalize and humiliate" Sessions, adding that his Senate colleagues are also displeased with the recent barrage of attacks.

"This effort to basically marginalize and humiliate the attorney general is not going over well in the Senate," Graham told CNN. "If you believe Jeff Sessions should be fired, use the power you have and accept the consequences."

