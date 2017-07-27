Kid Rock creating non-profit to promote voter registration

Washington (CNN) About two weeks after teasing a potential bid for US Senate , musician Kid Rock announced early Thursday morning that he is creating a non-profit to promote voter registration.

He also said he'd hold a news conference in the next six weeks to address the non-profit and a potential Senate run. "If I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me... it's game on," the statement says.

No stranger to politics

He initially tweeted interest in jumping into politics on July 12 after teasing a new website.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The website Kid Rock referred to in his tweet features a photo of the musician -- sporting a hat, aviator sunglasses and a leather jacket -- next to a stuffed moose, sitting on a blue chair (decorated with stars). The website logo reads "Kid Rock '18 For US Senate." Page visitors can also purchase swag, including stickers, shirts, lawn signs and caps that read "Kid Rock for US Senate." The link to purchase apparel redirects visitors to Warner Bros. Records website.

The Thursday statement addresses speculation that the website "was a ploy to sell shirts or promote something."

"I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts," the statement says, before pledging to use the money raised from merchandise for his voter registration efforts.

Eyes on Stabenow

Last week, he took a jab at Stabenow on Twitter. He wrote: "Dinner time at my house. What do you think Schumer is spoon-feeding Stabenow tonight?"

Dinner time at my house. What do you think Schumer is spoon-feeding Stabenow tonight? pic.twitter.com/gomKgqBV2l — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 21, 2017

When Kid Rock first tweeted interest in the Senate race, Sarah Anderson, deputy chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, told CNN in an email: "We have not had any conversations with Kid Rock so I cannot speak to the validity of this."

On Wednesday evening, when asked if there were any updates on Kid Rock's Senate run, she told CNN "I do not have any more information."