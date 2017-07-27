Story highlights Thursday is expected to hold the famous US Senate process known as vote-a-rama

Washington (CNN) The Senate will enter the home stretch of a dramatic debate to overhaul Obamacare on Thursday, with lawmakers bracing for what could be a long and grueling marathon series of votes that extends well into the night and morning.

And the text of the GOP plan -- what is expected to be a so-called "skinny bill" that rolls back Obamcare's individual and employer mandates -- remains unseen by senators or the public.

The Republican Party's ongoing efforts to pass legislation to weaken the Affordable Care Act is expected to culminate in the famous Senate process known as vote-a-rama, in which senators can introduce an unlimited number of amendments -- often for the purpose of driving home a political point and forcing colleagues in the other party to cast uncomfortable votes.

Throughout the week, Democratic aides said they were fully prepared to flood the zone. The ultimate goal will be "to make this process so painful that voting 'no' on the final proposal will be the only thing that provides relief for them," was one aide's blunt outlook.

