Trump adviser appointed by Flynn ousted from NSC

The NSC did not provide a specific reason for Harvey's removal

Washington (CNN) Retired Col. Derek Harvey, one of President Donald Trump's top advisers on the National Security Council, was removed from his post on Thursday, marking the latest staffing shake-up in an administration plagued by reports of internal conflict between competing ideological factions.

Harvey, a long-time intelligence officer, was appointed by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during his short tenure and continued to serve as the council's senior director for the Middle East under H.R. McMaster after Flynn was forced to resign earlier this year.

The firing of Harvey follows McMaster's removal of another Flynn holdover, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, from the NSC in April.

McFarland, the one-time top deputy to Flynn, accepted the US ambassadorship to Singapore in April -- a move that was publicly cast by officials as a promotion despite common knowledge inside the NSC that her hold on the deputy job was tenuous at the time.

The NSC did not provide a specific reason for Harvey's removal but offered a statement confirming that he would no longer serve in his current role and thanking him for his service.

