Trump has described Sessions as "weak" and "beleaguered"

(CNN) Virginia Rep. Dave Brat laid blame on the media on Thursday for President Donald Trump's recent tirades against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Asked by CNN's Kate Bolduan on "At This Hour" if Trump himself is responsible for putting Sessions on the outs, Brat rejected this notion.

"No, the mainstream press has just been relentless," Brat said.

When Bolduan disagreed, saying that the media did not force the President to tweet his attacks, Brat held his ground.

"I think you did," Brat said.