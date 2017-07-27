Boy Scouts official apologizes for 'political rhetoric' of Trump speech

Story highlights Trump delivered a campaign-style rally on Monday to Boy Scouts

"That was never our intent," a scout executive says of political remarks

(CNN) An official with the Boy Scouts of America apologized to the scouting community on Thursday for the political content of President Donald Trump's speech at the National Scout Jamboree.

"I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree," said Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh. "That was never our intent."

Speaking Monday before about 40,0000 scouts, Trump delivered a speech that would not have been out of place on his campaign or in his tweets.

He slammed the "fake news" media, promoted the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, boasted about his electoral night victory and called out the Washington "cesspool."

"Who the Hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts," he said, continuing to speak about politics.