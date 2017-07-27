Construction of Trump's wall prototypes delayed

Story highlights The plan had originally been to build in June

Washington (CNN) Construction on prototypes for President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall has been delayed until winter at the earliest after bidders who were passed over filed protests about the decision, according to an update obtained by CNN.

The delay pushes back construction of the potential wall designs months beyond when the administration had hoped to break ground. The plan had originally been to build in June, and in recent weeks the Department of Homeland Security has insisted it was still on track to begin work on prototypes this summer.

But according to a memo sent out by the Customs and Border Protection legislative affairs office, obtained by CNN, two companies that were not selected to be finalists -- who then were asked to submit more detailed proposals -- filed a total of four protests of the process. While two of the protests, from WNIS, were dismissed, two from Penna Group are still under review and won't be decided until October, the update said.

That sets the earliest that prototype construction could begin for November, to be completed by early December. That's if no further protests are filed and if the original protests are dismissed, the update notes, and acknowledges that protests are a common part of government contracting.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

