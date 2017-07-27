Scaramucci says tweet was not a threat to Priebus

Washington (CNN) The President's new communications director took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to tweet -- and then delete -- a message about leaking, a point of much contention in the new administration.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday morning that a tweet he sent the night before about leaks was not a veiled threat to chief of staff Reince Priebus.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept, he tweeted Wednesday night, adding, "#swamp @Reince45."

Scaramucci was referring to a story published by Politico , which reported that the new White House communications director continues to profit from the sale of his hedge fund SkyBridge Capital. The financial disclosure forms, however, are publicly available, notes the Politico report, which links to them . CNN has not independently obtained the disclosure form.

Asked if he was accusing Priebus of leaking, he told CNN, "I am not. I am saying senior officials are working on this together."

