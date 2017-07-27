Breaking News

Scaramucci says tweet was not a threat to Priebus

By Dan Merica and Elizabeth Landers, CNN

Updated 8:00 AM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet
Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet

    JUST WATCHED

    Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scaramucci on cryptic Reince Priebus tweet 00:49

Washington (CNN)The President's new communications director took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to tweet -- and then delete -- a message about leaking, a point of much contention in the new administration.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday morning that a tweet he sent the night before about leaks was not a veiled threat to chief of staff Reince Priebus.
"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept, he tweeted Wednesday night, adding, "#swamp @Reince45."
Scaramucci was referring to a story published by Politico, which reported that the new White House communications director continues to profit from the sale of his hedge fund SkyBridge Capital. The financial disclosure forms, however, are publicly available, notes the Politico report, which links to them. CNN has not independently obtained the disclosure form.
    Asked if he was accusing Priebus of leaking, he told CNN, "I am not. I am saying senior officials are working on this together."
    Read More
    This echoes a tweet he sent overnight as well.
    Scaramucci goes after White House leakers
    Scaramucci goes after White House leakers

      JUST WATCHED

      Scaramucci goes after White House leakers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scaramucci goes after White House leakers 02:15
    "Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.@Reince45," he tweeted in response to an Axios article's headline that read, "Scaramucci appears to want Priebus investigated by FBI."
    Speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Thursday, Scaramucci said Priebus can address leaks himself.
    "When I put out a tweet and I put Reince's name in a tweet, they're all make the assumption that it's him because journalists know who the leakers are," Scaramucci said. "So if Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that. But let me tell you about myself. I'm a straight shooter and I'll go right to the heart of the matter."
    Scaramucci: Leakers would have been hung in past
    Scaramucci: Leakers would have been hung in past

      JUST WATCHED

      Scaramucci: Leakers would have been hung in past

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scaramucci: Leakers would have been hung in past 00:49
    Scaramucci also blasted leakers in the administration and said "the President and I would like to tell everybody we have a very, very good idea of who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are in the White House."
    Then, referring to leaks about US foreign policy, Scaramucci said, "Those are the types of leaks that are so treasonous that 150 years ago, people would have actually been hung for those types of leaks."
    Scaramucci and Priebus have long had a strained relationship, and sources have told CNN that both Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon fiercely opposed Scaramucci's hiring as communications director.
    When he joined the administration late last week, Scaramucci pushed back on reports of any discord inside the West Wing, especially about the reports of a tense relationship with Priebus.
    "Reince and I have been personal friends for six years," Scaramucci said Friday. "We are a little bit like brothers where we rough each other up once in a while. But he's a dear friend."
    Still, Scaramucci said he would report "directly" to the President, and that he and Priebus would work together.

    CNN's Eugene Scott contributed to this report.