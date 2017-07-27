Scaramucci: 'If Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that'

Story highlights The interview comes hours after Scaramucci copied Priebus in a tweet about leaks

Scaramucci also blasted leakers in the administration

Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director who was brought in to bring order to a press shop in turmoil, called into CNN's "New Day" on Thursday and all but blamed chief of staff Reince Priebus for leaking information in a more then 30-minute-long interview.

The interview comes hours after Scaramucci copied Priebus in a tweet about leaks, later deleted the tweet and then told CNN -- before his interview -- that the message was not a call for the FBI to investigate the chief of staff.

Scaramucci, whose relationship with Priebus has been fraught since he was initially unable to secure a White House job after President Donald Trump's election, did little to show his relationship with Priebus was changing and said it was up to the chief of staff to show he was not leaking.

"When I put out a tweet and I put Reince's name in a tweet, they're all make the assumption that it's him because journalists know who the leakers are," Scaramucci said. "So if Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that. But let me tell you about myself. I'm a straight shooter and I'll go right to the heart of the matter."

Scaramucci also blasted leakers in the administration and said "the President and I would like to tell everybody we have a very, very good idea of who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are in the White House."

