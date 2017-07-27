When peacemakers ruled the world

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: US policymakers believed in collective security and military restraint in '90s

Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's also the co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The early 1990s offer an important reminder to the way that US policymakers -- for a time -- believed in collective security, diplomacy, international alliances and military restraint.

As the Cold War came to a close, President George H.W. Bush and a large number of world leaders deeply valued the benefits that working through international institutions could offer to pursue national security objectives.

Unfortunately, that commitment, born out of the stunning achievements of the Western alliance in World War II and the Cold War, is at risk in 2017 as the United States and other foreign leaders have moved way from these goals.

As the Soviet Union crumbled, Americans lived through events as dramatic as anything that has taken place in recent years. The defining tension that had shaped the world since the mid-1940s -- the conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States, both armed with nuclear weapons capable of destroying the world -- abruptly ended.

We watched this take place on the 24-hour news cycle. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had brokered a historic nuclear arms agreement in 1987 that launched the new era. As the Kremlin backed away from its stranglehold on satellite states in Eastern Europe, revolutions swept through the region, some peaceful and others violent, all of which brought to an end to the Soviet Union.