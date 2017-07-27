Trump's tweets on trans soldiers won't hold up in court

Story highlights Shannon Minter: Current policy on transgender soldiers remains in effect

The ban will most likely not be reinstated after careful judicial review

Shannon Minter is the legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Any attempt to enforce a reinstated ban against transgender persons currently serving in the military would face steep legal challenges. Under well-settled law, the courts would almost certainly hold that soldiers who came out as openly transgender in reliance on the military's own policy could not be subsequently penalized for doing so. For example, in 1986, the Ninth Circuit held that despite the military's then-official policy of banning service by gay persons, the Army could not enforce that policy against Perry Watkins, a serviceman whose openly gay identity had been known to his superiors for years.

Shannon Minter

The court held that because the Army had encouraged Watkins to stay in the service, despite knowing that he was gay, it would be unjust to permit the Army to discharge him for being gay just a few years before his retirement. That principle would apply even more strongly to current transgender soldiers, who are relying not just on a policy of de facto tolerance like Perry Watkins, but on an official policy expressly permitting open service.

After President Donald Trump announced his intention on Wednesday to reverse the Pentagon's historic 2016 decision to lift the ban on military service by transgender people, strong criticism was immediate from Republican Senators Orrin Hatch and John McCain, among many others. On Thursday, US defense officials told CNN that the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the chairman, were not aware that Trump planned to tweet a ban on transgender service members.

Amidst widespread speculation about the President's motivations for such an abrupt shift, those most shaken by the announcement were transgender service members themselves , whose futures are now at risk.

Since 2016, according to the National Center on Transgender Equality, an estimated 15,000 transgender soldiers have been serving openly. Many have been deployed overseas in Afghanistan and other countries. With a tweet, the President has cast their status into doubt.

