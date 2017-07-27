Congress, get it right for dying Americans

Kim Callinan is chief program officer for Compassion & Choices and lives in Kensington, Maryland. She holds a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) If you're a legislator trying to repeal a health care law that passed with overwhelming support from both lawmakers and their constituents, you should at least read the law and know the facts about it.

It gives mentally capable, terminally ill adults in D.C. with six months or fewer to live the option to get a doctor's prescription for medication they can use to die peacefully in their sleep if their suffering is unbearable.

Thankfully, both bills failed to become law, but as the saying goes, "What's past is prologue."

Earlier this year, nationally syndicated National Review columnist Wesley J. Smith urged one of the champions of a previous effort to repeal the D.C. law to introduce and pass similar legislation "to prevent federally controlled substances from being prescribed" for medical aid in dying.

If Congress passed such a federal law today, it would invalidate medical aid-in-dying laws in six states representing 18% of the nation's population, according to 2015 Census data: California, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Vermont, as well as legislation introduced in New York and 25 other states.

watching our The sad truth about this effort is Congressman Harris' statement to introduce the bill in committee is filled with inaccurate information, which anyone can verify by watching it on YouTube or bywatching our fact-check video here . For example, Dr. Harris erroneously claims: "...this policy in D.C. differs from other states that have done it, which makes it an even worse policy the way it's done here."

Harris also wrongly claimed terminally ill people are "gonna come [to Washington, D.C.] to get a lethal injection." And that it allowed "doctors to play God."

The truth is that ill adults who qualify for the medication do not inject it; they ingest it and die peacefully in their sleep. Rather than enabling a doctor to play God, the law takes the power away from the doctor, and puts it in the hands of the patient. In fact, the law's text unequivocally states : "Nothing in this act may be construed to authorize a physician or any other person to end a patient's life by lethal injection." Furthermore, tourists to D.C. cannot use the law; only D.C. residents can, as the law's text also makes clear.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the law's going into effect on July 17 and said it would remain in effect until Congress either passes or rejects the repeal amendment.

If Congressman Harris is successful at advancing his amendment, dying D.C. residents will be deprived of the peace of mind that this law brings from knowing that they do not have to suffer needlessly at life's end.

I hope that other members of Congress will act responsibly, read the D.C. law closely, and look at the evidence and data showing there has not been a single incidence of misuse in a combined 40 years of experience with similar laws across six states.

Furthermore, I hope Congress will respect the values and priorities of the residents of Washington, D.C. -- and the American public -- both of whom support medical aid in dying by overwhelming majorities across the political and religious spectrum, according to recent polling

Finally, members of Congress should remember this vital fact: this law is entirely optional. Only people who want to use the law, use it. Allowing this law to remain in Washington, D.C. merely means that we are allowing a person who is already going to die the option of deciding how and when they spend their final day. It is not just good policy. It is compassionate policy.