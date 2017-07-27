Why I have high hopes for the Mooch

Story highlights SE Cupp: Amid the White House turmoil, Anthony Scaramucci's appointment may offer a glimmer of hope

Scaramucci speaks the same language as Trump and appears to love the camera and have the President's ear

(CNN) With all the turmoil in the Trump administration -- the President's relentless torture of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson might be plotting his "Rexit," an increasingly anorexic Obamacare repeal effort and so many leaks that Trump's next appointment should be Plumber General -- the resignation of Sean Spicer upon the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci might be the only ray of sunshine seeping in through the White House cracks.

Obviously, Reince Priebus likely disagrees, as Scaramucci tweeted at the chief of staff, linking him to some of those very leaks. This morning, Scaramucci even called in to CNN to warn: "As you know from the Italian expression: The fish stinks from the head down."

Now say what you want about the scrappy, slick New York Eye-talian out of ex-banker central casting and his colorful gesticulations, but I for one am cautiously excited about the era of the Mooch. Here's a few reasons why:

1. He loves the camera. As a disappointed Republican and very troubled member of the media, I've been tough on this White House and Trump's hostility to the press. When the President's press shop started adopting that hostility, closing White House press briefings to cameras and threatening to end them altogether, it felt like a State TV feed wasn't far behind. Scaramucci promised the cameras will be back on under his tenure. Even if that's just because the guy loves to catch his own mugshot on television, this is a good thing for the press and the American people.

2. He speaks Trump. The early days of the Trump administration were a lot like "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure." Trump and his rag-tag team of political neophytes brought the Washington establishment version of Socrates, Abraham Lincoln and Napoleon together to help get up to speed. But the language barrier and experience disparities created chaos, not an intellectual powerhouse. Scaramucci, as CNN's Jeanne Moos pointed out, talks Trump's language. Literally -- he uses Trump's exact words. Unlike Spicer, who was not a native speaker, the Mooch doesn't need a translator. That offers us a far more direct line to the President's inner thinking, as opposed to the garbled, lost-in-translation version we'd grown accustomed to.

