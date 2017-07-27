Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The latest, last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to overturn the Affordable Care Act -- the so-called "skinny repeal" -- gives Democrats a golden opportunity to begin redefining their party as a reliable champion of the bread-and-butter economic issues that working-class voters care about.

But Republican leaders are determined to press ahead, using a strategy that treats repeal efforts as a budgetary matter, which, under Senate rules, requires passage by a simple 50-vote majority rather than an all-but-impossible 60 votes.

The core Republican effort to roll back Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid services is a good place to begin. Under various versions of the GOP's plans, states would endure an average 19% reduction in Medicaid funding.

It's not enough for Democrats to simply point to the horrors of shrinking Medicaid. They should introduce amendments to expand Medicaid even further, especially provisions that shore up the finances of community health centers in medically underserved areas.

It's important that the substance of Democratic proposals not be reduced to a blocking effort. Far better is it to brand the fight as the continuation of a party tradition -- helping families avoid medical and financial catastrophe.

Just as Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt created Social Security and Democrat Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare into law, Democrats should argue that the Affordable Care Act -- especially the expansion of Medicaid -- is another core pillar of support for working families, something the party can credibly stand for and fight for as the 2018 midterm elections approach.