Jerusalem (CNN) Jerusalem's Muslim community resumed prayers inside the Al-Aqsa compound Thursday after Israel removed the controversial security measures from the entrance to the holy site.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed that prayers would resume at the holy site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and Jews as the Temple Mount.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque said they were satisfied with Israel's removal of metal detectors and other security measures opposed by Muslims.

Thousands responded to the calls of Muslim religious leaders to attend afternoon prayers on Thursday.

Amid the crowds, there was a visible Israeli security presence. Some stun grenades and tear gas were used to disperse crowds amid the heightened emotions on the scene.

Palestinians celebrating outside the Al Aqsa compound (Temple Mount) in #Jerusalem 's Old City after Israel removed all security measures. pic.twitter.com/TCCIEsFgY1

Muslim religious leaders have called upon worshippers to enter through all gates collectively for afternoon prayers on Thursday.

They also called for all mosques in the area to shut down on Friday and direct worshippers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque instead.

The announcement came after Israeli police said cameras that were installed at the site have been taken down, two days after metal detectors were also dismantled.

Sheikh Omar Kiswani (2-L), Al-Aqsa director, and other clergymen join as Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray outside Jerusalem's Old City.

The Jordanian Authority in charge of the site, the Islamic Waqf, encouraged worshippers to return to prayers Thursday morning inside the compound.

Waqf leaders had not entered al-Aqsa to pray after Israel's decision to install new security measures, and many Muslims follow the lead of the Waqf.

Previous declarations from political and religious leaders had increased the likelihood of widespread demonstrations in and around Jerusalem following Friday's midday Muslim prayers. The demonstrations often turned into clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers, fueling a wave of unrest instead of defusing the situation.

JUST WATCHED Violent clashes rock Jerusalem's Old City Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Violent clashes rock Jerusalem's Old City 02:52

According to police, three of the nine gates leading up to the site are open, with the remaining entrances set to be opened gradually.

The security measures are now the same as they were before the July 14 attack at the site.

"Overnight, throughout the evening, yesterday all the remaining structures and cameras were removed from the area, which were set up after the terrorist attack," Israeli police told CNN.

"At the moment that's the situation on the ground. Police are in and around different areas in the Old City. We are making security assessments leading up to Friday prayers."

Netanyahu threat

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to close Al Jazeera's office in Jerusalem, according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

JUST WATCHED Gulf nations demand Qatar shut down Al Jazeera Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Gulf nations demand Qatar shut down Al Jazeera 02:51

Netanyahu accused the news network of fomenting violence around the Jerusalem security saga.

"I turned to law enforcement multiple times demanding that they close the Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem," Netanyahu wrote in the post late Thursday. "If this does happen through legal means, I will act by the necessary means to remove Al Jazeera from Israel."

In his attempt to ban the Qatar-based network, Netanyahu is perhaps taking his lead from an unlikely source.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have told Qatar to shut down the Al Jazeera network and its affiliates, as part of a list of demands that the Arab states have handed to Qatar as the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf continues.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan have closed down Al Jazeera offices amid the regional spat. The Egyptian Al Jazeera office shut down in 2013.

JUST WATCHED Al Jazeera: 'We demand press freedom' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Al Jazeera: 'We demand press freedom' 01:02

In June, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu was examining the possibility of closing Al Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem, but such a move would likely face significant legal obstacles because of the country's commitment to freedom of the press.

In response, Al Jazeera said it would take "all necessary legal measures" against the threat.

"While Al Jazeera denounces such arbitrary accusations and hostile statements, it finds it yet another episode of the ongoing vicious attack that, furthermore, has demanded the entire closure of the network by the countries implementing blockade on Qatar," it said in a statement.

Al Jazeera vowed to"continue covering the news and events of the occupied Palestinian territories and elsewhere both professionally and objectively."