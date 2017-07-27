Jerusalem (CNN) Jerusalem's Muslim community has been told it can return to praying inside the Al-Aqsa compound after Israel removed the latest security measures from the entrance to the holy site.

Speaking Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed that prayers would take place at noon, leading to the conclusion of a boycott of the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

He added that a meeting of the Palestinian leadership would be held afterward "to discuss other decisions taken in response" to the removal of the security measures.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque say they are satisfied with Israel's removal of security measures.

Palestinians celebrating outside the Al Aqsa compound (Temple Mount) in #Jerusalem's Old City after Israel removed all security measures. pic.twitter.com/TCCIEsFgY1 — Ian James Lee (@ianjameslee) July 27, 2017

Muslim religious leaders have called upon worshippers to enter through all gates collectively for afternoon prayers on Thursday.

