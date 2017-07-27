Birthday boy Jordan Spieth celebrates with the Claret Jug

Story highlights Jordan Spieth celebrates 24th birthday with Claret Jug

US golfer won his third major at Royal Birkdale last weekend

(CNN) Open Championship winners have found plenty of novel uses for the old Claret Jug down the years.

Last year's winner Henrik Stenson took it water skiing and two-time champion Padraig Harrington let his son house his ladybirds in the Golf Champion Trophy, as it is officially known.

Now add Jordan Spieth to the list -- who celebrated his 24th birthday in style Thursday when he blew out a candle on a birthday cake positioned precariously on top of sport's most treasured prizes.

Spieth's mom, Christine posted a picture of her son, alongside siblings Steven and Ellie, on Twitter to mark the occasion.

