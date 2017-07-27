Breaking News

Birthday boy Jordan Spieth celebrates with the Claret Jug

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BRitish Open Jordan spieth kissing Claret Jug
BRitish Open Jordan spieth kissing Claret Jug

    JUST WATCHED

    Jordan Spieth: The Open's driving range champ

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jordan Spieth: The Open's driving range champ 02:38

Story highlights

  • Jordan Spieth celebrates 24th birthday with Claret Jug
  • US golfer won his third major at Royal Birkdale last weekend

(CNN)Open Championship winners have found plenty of novel uses for the old Claret Jug down the years.

Last year's winner Henrik Stenson took it water skiing and two-time champion Padraig Harrington let his son house his ladybirds in the Golf Champion Trophy, as it is officially known.
Now add Jordan Spieth to the list -- who celebrated his 24th birthday in style Thursday when he blew out a candle on a birthday cake positioned precariously on top of sport's most treasured prizes.
    READ: Jet-skiing jugs and other trophy tales
    Spieth's mom, Christine posted a picture of her son, alongside siblings Steven and Ellie, on Twitter to mark the occasion.
    Read More
    "Happy Birthday! #24 #championgolfoftheyear #family @JordanSpieth" she tweeted.
    The Texan clinched victory at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, recovering from a potentially round-wrecking tee shot at the 13th hole to eventually win by three shots from compatriot Matt Kuchar.
    Spieth's stunning win was his third at major championships following victories at the Masters and US Open in 2015. His most recent triumph means he becomes only the second player after the great Jack Nicklaus to win three of the four major titles before the age of 24.
    Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 33
    Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England&#39;s Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England's Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 33
    Spieth&#39;s tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth's tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 33
    Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 33
    Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain&#39;s Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 33
    South Africa&#39;s Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men&#39;s majors Saturday.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    South Africa's Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men's majors Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 33
    Spieth answered Grace&#39;s challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth answered Grace's challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 33
    McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn&#39;t make any inroads into the leaders.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn't make any inroads into the leaders.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 33
    Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan&#39;s slipstream.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan's slipstream.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 33
    US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 33
    World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 33
    Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 33
    Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 33
    Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 33
    Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 33
    South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was &quot;no fun.&quot;
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was "no fun."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 33
    England&#39;s Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    England's Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 33
    Haotong Li of China couldn&#39;t get to grips with conditions, either.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Haotong Li of China couldn't get to grips with conditions, either.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 33
    McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 33
    Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 33
    Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 33
    Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 33
    Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 33
    Wales&#39; Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Wales' Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 33
    Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 33
    Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 33
    Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 33
    Japan&#39;s Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/golf/the-open-2017-royal-birkdale-seven-things/index.html&quot;&gt;different skill set to master&lt;/a&gt; the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 33
    Canada&#39;s Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game&#39;s most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 33
    US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 33
    Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede&#39;s autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 33
    Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year&#39;s Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 33
    US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year&#39;s event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 33
    01 british open 0723 RESTRICTED02 british open 0723 RESTRICTED03 british open 072304 british open 072305 british open 0723 RESTRICTED01 british open 0722 RESTRICTED02 british open 072203 british open 072204 british open 072205 british open 072206 british open 072207 british open 072201 british open 072102 british open 0721 RESTRICTED03 british open 072104 british open 072105 british open 0721 RESTRICTED06 british open 072107 british open 072108 british open 072101 british open 0720 RESTRICTED02 british open 0720 RESTRICTED03 british open 0720 RESTRICTED04 british open 072005 british open 072001 british open 0719 RESTRICTED02 british open 071903 british open 071904 british open 071905 british open 0719 RESTRICTED06 british open 071907 british open 0719 RESTRICTED09 british open 0719
    Spieth now has his eyes on a completing the career slam at next month's USPGA Championship being held at Quail Hollow in North Carolina from August 10-13.
    Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug
    living golf year in review a_00094404

      JUST WATCHED

      Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug 10:08
    READ: Spieth: "Tiger made winning look easy -- it's not"
    Should Spieth achieve the feat, he will become only the sixth golfer in history to do so following in the footsteps of Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.