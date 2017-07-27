Birthday boy Jordan Spieth celebrates with the Claret Jug

The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England's Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
Spieth's tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
South Africa's Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men's majors Saturday.
Spieth answered Grace's challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn't make any inroads into the leaders.
Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan's slipstream.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was "no fun."
England's Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
Haotong Li of China couldn't get to grips with conditions, either.
McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
Wales' Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.