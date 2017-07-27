London (CNN) Prince William will complete his final shift as an air ambulance helicopter pilot on Thursday night, Kensington Palace said, as he prepares to take on more royal duties.

The Duke of Cambridge was "incredibly proud" to have served with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for the past two years, the palace said, and is grateful for the experience.

The Duke of Cambridge on leaving @EastAngliAirAmb: pic.twitter.com/ch30YfS1OU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 27, 2017

Prince William announced in January that he would be stepping down from the role in the summer to take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen and Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said in May that Philip would be retiring from public life in the fall.

As William prepared to carry out his last shift, Kensington Palace tweeted a link to a farewell letter written by the prince to his colleagues and published in a local East Anglia newspaper.

"I am hugely grateful for having had this experience." -- The Duke wrote for @edp24 about his time @EastAngliAirAmb: https://t.co/4swYxfXLw1 pic.twitter.com/6OZKsuezqp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 27, 2017

In it, he described experiencing "moments of extreme emotion" and "profound grief" during his time as a pilot, which he said had influenced his determination to raise awareness of mental health issues.

