(CNN) An IT scandal forced Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to reshuffle his government on Thursday as two top ministers resigned, CNN affiliate Expressen reported.

The security breach occurred in March 2015, when the Swedish Transport Agency outsourced the handling of its IT system to IBM, whose staff in Eastern Europe oversaw the operation.

According to Expressen, sensitive information including the entire registry of Swedish drivers' licenses and data on protected identities was accessible to people who had not been vetted by the Swedish security service. The Prime Minister was not made aware of the breach until January 2017.

The Transport Agency said its former director-general, Maria Ågren, had approved the outsourcing contract even though it breached security and privacy laws. Ågren has since been fired and fined 70,000 krona (about $8,500).

"We have no indications pointing at that data was disseminated improperly, so we do not see any direct cause for concern," the Transport Agency said on its website.

