(CNN) France has announced its intention to set up "hot spots" in Libya to process refugee claims and help deter people from attempting the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.

Speaking at a naturalization ceremony in the French city of Orleans on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the move would stop people who are ineligible for asylum from taking "crazy risks."

According to the UN's refugee agency, there were an estimated 660,000 "people of concern" -- refugees and internally displaced people -- living in Libya at the end of 2016.

Mayor of Orleans Olivier Carre (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) pose for a group photo with people who received French citizenship.

"We'll go get them ourselves," Macron said. "I intend to do this as soon as this summer."

"The other European countries are very reluctant. We will try to do it with Europe, but France will do it."

