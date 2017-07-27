Story highlights Terminally ill baby Charlie Gard's parents and doctors disagreed over his treatment

Legal dispute followed over where and when he would die ended by judge's ruling

Hospital says it "wishes there could have been a less tragic outcome"

London (CNN) Charlie Gard, the terminally ill baby at the center of a bitter legal battle that has garnered global attention, is to have his life support treatment withdrawn.

"We deeply regret that profound and heartfelt differences between Charlie's doctors and his parents have had to be played out in court over such a protracted period," a GOSH spokesperson said in a statement.

"It has been a uniquely painful and distressing process for all concerned," the spokesperson said, adding: "Every single one of us wishes there could have been a less tragic outcome."

The timing of the move and the location of the hospice are private, according to Judge Nicholas Francis's court order.