London (CNN) British Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis insists freedom of movement between the UK and Europe will end when the country leaves the European Union in March 2019.

Lewis said a new immigration system would be introduced from the spring of 2019 and that the government would aim to reduce immigration to "sustainable levels."

Lewis' comments come on the day the British government commissioned a report into the costs and benefits of EU migrants, which is expected to be published in September -- just six months before Brexit is due to take place.

"Free movement of labor ends when we leave the European Union in the spring of 2019. I'll be very clear about that," Lewis told BBC Radio 4's Today program on Thursday.

"Obviously, there's a period of negotiation we're going through with the European Union at the moment. But we're very clear that free movement ends. It's part of the four key principles of the European Union. When we leave, it ends," Lewis said.