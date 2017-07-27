Story highlights Zane posted a photo of the trio on Instagram with a joke about saving icebergs

It's been 20 years since 'Titanic' hit theaters

(CNN) Their hearts may have gone on, but the three stars of "Titanic" reunited for one night for a good cause.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane were in St. Tropez on Wednesday for an annual gala hosted by DiCaprio's environmental foundation.

Zane posted a photo of the trio on Instagram with a captioned that said, "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure."

Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure.. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

That's of course a riff on their 1997 hit film in which Zane portrayed the villain to Winslet and DiCaprio's star crossed lovers.

In the movie, as in history, the RMS Titanic sunk in 1912 after it collided with an iceberg.

Read More