Tracy Morgan on return to TV after accident: 'Thank God'

(CNN) Tracy Morgan returns to scripted comedy in "The Last O.G," but the actor feels a lot has changed since he was last on the small screen -- mainly himself.

In TBS show, Morgan stars as a man who experiences culture shock when he returns to a gentrified Brooklyn after 15 years in prison.

On the show, he's surrounded by an ensemble that includes Cedric the Entertainer, "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish , and actor Allen Maldonado.

Asked during a panel for the series during the Television Critics Association press tour why he chose to star in a show with a strong ensemble -- versus, say, an auteur-driven comedy like those which has been popular as of late -- Morgan said he felt that wasn't the right approach.

"Maybe I'm just a better man now since the accident," he said, referencing a June 2014 crash that left him severely injured. "It ain't about me. It's bigger than me."

