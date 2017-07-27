Hulu snags rights to 'TGIF' library

Program note: Get up to speed on Get up to speed on "The Nineties" on CNN Sunday nights at 9p ET/PT.

(CNN) TGIF is making a comeback on Hulu, only this time you can watch your favorite shows from the '90s any day of the week.

The streaming service has landed the exclusive streaming rights to five beloved TV shows that once lived on ABC's so-called TGIF lineup, a programming block that highlighted family-friendly network offerings and dominated Friday night ratings in the '90s.

"Full House," "Family Matters," "Step by Step," "Perfect Strangers" and "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" are set to hit Hulu on September 29.

The acquisition agreement, made with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution, marks the latest large content deal for the service. (The agreement includes more than 800 episodes of television.)

In other attention-grabbing deals, Hulu nabbed the rights to shows like "Golden Girls," "The O.C.," and "Seinfeld."

