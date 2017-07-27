Breaking News

Hulu snags rights to 'TGIF' library

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 5:53 PM ET, Thu July 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel
The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel

    JUST WATCHED

    The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel 01:48
Program note: Get up to speed on "The Nineties" on CNN Sunday nights at 9p ET/PT.

(CNN)TGIF is making a comeback on Hulu, only this time you can watch your favorite shows from the '90s any day of the week.

The streaming service has landed the exclusive streaming rights to five beloved TV shows that once lived on ABC's so-called TGIF lineup, a programming block that highlighted family-friendly network offerings and dominated Friday night ratings in the '90s.
"Full House," "Family Matters," "Step by Step," "Perfect Strangers" and "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" are set to hit Hulu on September 29.
The acquisition agreement, made with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution, marks the latest large content deal for the service. (The agreement includes more than 800 episodes of television.)
    In other attention-grabbing deals, Hulu nabbed the rights to shows like "Golden Girls," "The O.C.," and "Seinfeld."
    Read More
    While Hulu is still very much in the classic TV acquisition game, it's also had success in the originals space. Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" scored 13 Emmy nominations, including one for best drama.
    The achievement marked a major breakthrough for the streaming service, which has until now struggled to have an original drama break through in a crowded content market.